Rollers Bakehouse is handing out free croissants to celebrate its second birthday

This is one birthday party you won't want to flake on

Since when did being 'flaky' become a bad thing? Croissants are flaky, and they're bloody brilliant.

At Manly's Rollers Bakehouse, the plain croissants are made by delicately layering butter and dough to achieve solid height, a golden glow, and a crunchy-but-soft texture that leaves you wondering why you've ever settled for any kind of lesser baked good. Luckily, on Saturday, July 25, the bakery will celebrate its second by giving away these flaky, buttery delights – but you'll have to get in quick, because there are only 100 on offer and it's a first-come-first-served situation until they're all gone.

If you miss out on a freebie – or you'd just rather your croissants loaded with celebratory sprinkles – Rollers Bakehouse is also releasing a 'Birthday Cake Twice Bake' flavour which stuffs the signature plain croissant with vanilla birthday cake-flavoured frangipane, milk jam, vanilla creme, and a piece of actual birthday cake. The croissant is topped with vanilla frosting, cake crumbs, and a shard of rainbow white chocolate.

As for other mouth-watering menu items? Try out the fresh, fragrant coconut, yuzu and strawberry croissant, filled with coconut frangipane, yuzu white chocolate creme and stewed lemon strawberries and topped with coconut and vanilla mascarpone. In the mood for something savoury? There are paninis, savoury danishes and breakfast croissants for the road, too.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story