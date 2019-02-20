Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right RSPCA adoption fees are only $29 this weekend
By Emma Joyce Posted: Wednesday February 20 2019, 1:25pm

Eight animals up for adoption: ducks, dogs, cats, mice
Photograph: RSPCA/Mitchell Moore

This weekend, you could adopt Banjo the goat, little duckies Peas and Crumble, or Nibbles the pig for as little as $29, as the RSPCA is reducing its fees from February 22-24.

Banjo, Peas, Crumble and Nibbles are just four of the 800 animals up for adoption in New South Wales. Last year, the RSPCA ran a similar campaign rehoming 2,792 animals across Australia. The promotion is all about encouraging current pet owners and potential fur baby parents to adopt, rather than shop for, their newest family member.

Usually adoption fees vary from $50 for cats over eight years old to $370 for a puppy under six months. The $29 fee offer this weekend applies to puppies, kittens, bunnies, guinea pigs, horses, chickens and more.

Normal adoption procedures still apply to ensure each animal is matched with the right family – and some animals have been waiting up to 40 weeks for that perfect match.

The animals have already been desexed, vaccinated, microchipped and have undergone veterinary checks and behavioural assessments. And the RSPCA says research by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and Maggie’s Fund has shown reduced adoption fees have no negative effect on the welfare of the animal or the long-term success of the adoption.

Find out more about the RSPCA’s ‘Clear the Shelters’ weekend and pre-register your interest.

