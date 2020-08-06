Seven Central Sydney venues have been named as the city’s latest hotspots

An urgent plea has been made for anyone who attended the venues on certain dates to seek testing

One of the newly diagnosed cases, announced on August 6, visited as many as seven Inner West and Inner City locations while infectious, the state’s health authorities have revealed. The man in his 20s is not linked to any of the currently known clusters in Sydney, raising concerns about the ongoing issue of community transmission spreading undetected in some of the city's most densely populated areas.

The man attended the Jambo Jambo African restaurant in Glebe on July 31 between 7.30 and 8pm. If you attended the restaurant at the same time and date, you must self-isolate for 14 days and seek immediate testing.

The man also visited the following venues in recent days. While you will not be required to self isolate, if you have visited these places on the dates outline, you must be on alert for any symptoms and seek immediate testing if any signs of ill health occur.

The Eveleigh Hotel in Redfern on July 31.

The Warren View Hotel in Enmore on August 1.

Mary’s in Macquarie Place, Sydney CBD, on August 1.

Cubby’s Kitchen in Sydney’s CBD on August 1.

Burrow Bar in Sydney’s CBD on August 1.

Woolworths supermarket at Marrickville Metro on August 2.

Other new cases recorded in the 24-hour period between August 4 and 5 were linked to the clusters at the Apollo restaurant in Potts Point and the Mounties club in Mount Pritchard, as well as other close contacts of known cases.

If you require testing, you can find your nearest clinic on the NSW Health website.

