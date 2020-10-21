SydneyChange city
Rain clouds over Sydney
Photograph: Unsplash

Storm's a comin’! Wild weather and torrential rain is set to lash Sydney for a week

Get ready to get wet, because there's a helluva lot of downpours on the way

By
Maxim Boon
Australia’s east coast is braced for a week of wild weather, including thunderstorms, hail, torrential rain, high winds and possible flooding. The worst of the inclement conditions are predicted to hit on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24, as storm systems already forming over Queensland head south. More than 60 per cent of the Australian continent could experience rain on Sunday, October 25, with downpours predicted in every state and territory of the nation during the morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology said that rainfall totals could exceed 100-150mm in some parts of the state over the weekend, and the wet weather is set to continue into much of next week, including more storm fronts next Thursday, October 29. So stock up on board games, dig out the gumboots and invest in a sturdy umbrella, because it's going to be a particularly damp end to October.

While you're out and about in Sydney during this rainy season, it's worth checking out our handy guide on wet weather etiquette. You can thank us later.

