Pyramid of flowers outside St Mary's Cathedral
Photograph: Chris Southwood/City of Sydney

Sydney blooms to life with a bunch of new floral installations

Spot planters teeming with fresh flowers in Green Square, the CBD, Kings Cross and Pyrmont

Divya Venkataraman
In a blossoming celebration of spring (and hayfever season), pop-up installations of fresh flowers are cropping up around the inner city. It's part of the City of Sydney's annual Living Colour exhibition, which sees public spaces in the local government area taken over by the bright, riotous colours of fresh flowers. Until November 15, you can spot more than 100,000 plants in planter boxes, floral towers and pyramids across the city – plus an extra 16,000 plants hanging high above in flower baskets – across Green Square, the CBD, Kings Cross and Pyrmont.

A giant pyramid decorated with violet, red and golden blooms has popped up in the city centre's Cathedral Square in front of St Mary's Cathedral, while pots filled with pansies, pineapple sage, petunias and geraniums are decking the streets of Potts Point. 

When it's time for the displays to be packed away at the start of summer, the plants will be donated to community gardens, early childhood centres and schools to brighten up their flower beds and outdoor spaces. Time to stop, take a breath and smell the paper daisies. 

Spring has arrived. Have you checked out the In Bloom exhibition at the Calyx? 

