Sydney Brewery is challenging you to create boozy, beer-infused recipes at home

Every year, Surry Hills smart-casual microbrewery Sydney Brewery hosts a cooking competition which appeals to even the most reluctant of home cooks – one which challenges you to create a new dish incorporating beer (or cider, if that's more your flavour) into the recipe.

Running over six weeks, entry to the competition is simple: you just grab a tinny (or a case) of Sydney Brewery beer, knock up a spectacular recipe which includes the beer or cider as an ingredient, take a photo of it, plus your beverage of choice, and await your shower of fame and glory. The prizes are worth a trip to the kitchen for: if you're the creator of the winning recipe, you'll win beer and cider for a year – 12 cartons of your choice – as well as a dreamy, weekend getaway for two to the glorious wine region of the Hunter Valley. Your stay will include accommodation, a tour and tasting at Sydney Brewery's HQ in the Hunter Valley, as well as a decadent dinner and bar tab at Lovedale Bar & Restaurant – so you can really bliss out on a getaway, once intrastate travel is encouraged in NSW. Sounds like it's time to get cooking.

Send your recipe and picture of your meal to ella@sydneybrewery.com to be considered. Good luck – just make sure you save some beer for the cooking portion of the evening.

