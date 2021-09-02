Sydney Dance Company adds livestream lessons to its online offering

Sydney Dance Company’s (SDC) library of digital lessons, Classes on Demand, has proven so wildly popular that the company has added a livestream component to the mix.

Lockdown Livestream Class beams live Monday to Friday at 6pm, and twice on Saturdays, at 10am and 11.30am. Including ballet lessons at various levels, beginners jazz and tune-up body conditioning classes amongst others, there are several options to try, whatever stage of coordination you’re at. If you sign up for the Classes on Demand service, which will set you back $29.95 a month, $79.95 for three, or $199 for the year, the livestream classes are free. If you want to join them without signing up, classes are $12 a pop. You can sign up here.

It doesn’t even matter if you’re dead set on becoming a dancer, the classes are just as cool for workout routines, or to have a bit of a giggle at your totally un-co ways while sinking wine of a Friday night. The on-demand classes were pre-recorded at SDC’s Wharf Studios, nestled under the Harbour Bridge.

Meanwhile, the livestream classes are a brilliant way to interact with SDC’s world class company members – including Mia Thompson, Rhys Kosakowski, Jacopo Grabar and Dean Elliot – leading the lessons. You can also enjoy the community spirit, joining in online with a bunch of fellow Sydneysiders riding out lockdown.

It’s a great way to soothe any stress, says Rafael Bonachela, SDC’s artistic director: “Dance is the perfect way to maintain your physical and mental health while having fun.”