Sydney South African Film Festival heads online for 2020 season

With audiences unable to gather in movie theatres for the foreseeable future, the Sydney South African Film Festival is going digital for 2020. The little festival that could isn't going to let Australian audiences miss out on a far-reaching program that draws on South Africa's diversity and its complex political and economical realities.

The digital take on the festival is screening nationwide from May 16-26, with four feature films, four documentaries and one short accompanied by question and answer sessions and interviews with the directors.

Uplifting documentary Beyond Moving, opens the festival. A Billy Elliot story with a South African twist, the film shares the story of Siphe November, a gifted ballet dancer discovered as a boy in the townships. Also in the documentary category is Buddha in Africa, which offers a revealing look at China’s influence in Africa today as it captures a Malawian teenager’s upbringing in a Buddhist orphanage.

Amongst the features, Oscar-nominated Director Angus Gibson’s Back of The Moon centres on Sophiatown, a black ghetto at the centre of Johannesburg, which was the first target for removal by the Apartheid government in the 1950’s. In The Last Victims, another film inspired by the country’s conflict-ridden history, a former member of South Africa’s infamous death squad seeks to atone for his past when he helps one survivor search for the bodies of a missing anti-apartheid cell.

Head to ssaff.org.au to see the full program. Tickets for single premiere online screenings are $8, or you can see all 10 films for $60. All ticket proceeds go to supporting Education without Borders in programs that assist young South Africans in some of the country’s most disadvantaged communities.

Hungry for more cinema at home? Sydney Film Festival will be reborn as online festival in June.

