Sydney’s getting a drive-in cinema, and the program is truly awesome

It’s an idea that has been kicking around since lockdown began but we can now confirm that drive-in cinema is making a return to Sydney this month.



Drive-in cinemas once dotted Australia’s cities and towns and have become all but extinct lately. But now Mov’in Bed, the guys who brought you outdoor movies in bed, have retooled the idea with one eye on social distancing. Enter Mov’In Car Drive In Cinema.

From late May you’ll be able to drive up onto the rooftop of the carpark at the Entertainment Quarter, tune in your radio for sound and experience a movie from the comfort of your own vehicle. A range of 1950s-style pizza will be available too, brought directly to your car door.

So what’s playing? In addition to big hits of 2019 including Joker, Knives Out, Frozen II, Jojo Rabbit and Jumanji: The Next Level, there is a brilliant program of cinema classics. They include 1943’s Casablanca – the funniest, most romantic WWII movie ever made – but if you like your romance with a side of Gosling then The Notebook is back, and you’ll need the tissues more than ever. And yes, Dirty Dancing is getting a couple of sessions too.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume II, Tarantino’s rip-roaring tributes to the revenge genre, are both playing. You’ll be in your car but you’ll still be able to hear the laughs of your fellow filmgoers when Aussie crowd pleasers The Castle and Muriel’s Wedding unspool.

Feel like getting a little cosy on the back seat? Horror hits The Conjuring and Scream will have you holding onto each other for dear life. And Potterheads can experience the boy wizard on the big screen with showings of the first four Harry Potter movies including the timeless masterpiece, The Prisoner of Azkaban.

It all kicks off on Thursday May 28 with a screening of one of the biggest drive-in movies of all time, Grease, and tickets are on sale now.

