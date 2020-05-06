Take a virtual hike with NSW National Parks' trekking companion

Want to see some sweeping, mountainous vistas without leaving the emotional and physical comfort of your thermal blanket? Rangers from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services have hit the ground in their hiking boots to capture over 1,350 kilometres of imagery from our state's most stunning walking tracks – so you can still discover new, unseen natural beauty and rugged coastal and forest landscapes while staying indoors.

Using the Google Trekker – a mounted backpack camera – NSW National Parks has captured footage so you can scale Mount Kosciuszko or get lost in NSW's winding cave networks from home. We, for one, will be using it to plan the first hikes we'll be taking off on once we're able to tramp around the great outdoors.

Jervis Bay National Park has a range of walks – like the White Sands and Scribbly Gum tracks – which are perfect for watching the sunlight hit the coastal forest track across sandy beaches and sparkling blue ocean of NSW's south coast. Otherwise, the 'Walls of China', found in Mungo National Park give you a taste of the outback, with their extraterrestrial, moon-like dunes made of sand and clay. It's a natural landmark rich in more than 40,000 years of Indigenous history. If you want a moodier outdoor adventure, explore the wilds of the Kosciuszko National Park, with 360 degree footage of the Jillabenan and Yarrangobilly caves and their delicate, intricate rock formations. Oh, and make sure to get a look at the summit's view when you're there – without even getting your heart rate up.

What's more, the backpack-mounted Trekker has been specifically designed to go off the grid – so you can get a sneak peek of a place you wouldn't otherwise be able to venture into. When you're doing these walks yourself, be sure not to stray from marked paths.

