Take hands-on, virtual craft classes online with ClassBento

Have you ever wondered about the ancient art of kinstugi? It's a Japanese artisanal technique, where you can mend broken pottery with a gold-dusted lacquer, symbolising the process of repair as part of the object itself. If that sounds like the kind of wholesome activity you need in your life, you can now try it yourself with the folks at ClassBento, an online platform for creative, active and food-focussed workshops and classes taught by local expert makers. What's more, they've now launched livestreamed workshops, complete with a box of crafty goodies delivered to your door (and you'll pay zilch for delivery).

ClassBento has a plethora of classes you can choose from; make a quarantine coffee scrub, scent some soy candles, dabble in Turkish mosaic, and, if you're feeling like getting into the festive spirit, learn how to felt an Easter bunny (not a chocolate one). You can join the classes online, or you can even book a private workshop, if you're craving some some one-on-one attention.

It's the perfect antidote to isolation apathy: fun, communal, and a chance to allow your hands to weave some artisanal magic in your own home.

Wondering what else to do with all your Time In? Check out our top isolation recommendations for what to eat, drink and do.