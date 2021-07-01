Just choose an online workshop with ClassBento and they'll deliver you a kit with everything you need

Have you ever wondered about the ancient art of kintsugi? It's a Japanese artisanal technique, where you can mend broken pottery with a gold-dusted lacquer, symbolising the process of repair as part of the object itself. If that sounds like the kind of wholesome activity you need in your life, you can now try it yourself with the folks at ClassBento, an online platform for workshops and classes taught by local experts. What's more, they've now launched livestreamed workshops, complete with a box of crafty goodies delivered to your door (and you'll pay zilch for delivery).

If activities like painting your pet, learning to sculpt with clay, calligraphy, Turkish mosaic, or getting green-thumbed with kokedama (Japanese moss balls) doesn't perk your interest, perhaps they can tempt you with cooking classes and DIY cocktail hours? You can choose from a range of cocktail masterclasses or learn to win your way to someone's heart through their stomach with delicious treats like handmade pasta, gnocchi, or Chinese dumplings.

ClassBento has a plethora of classes you can choose from on the website. You can join the classes online, or you can even book a private workshop, if you're craving some one-on-one attention.

It's the perfect antidote to isolation apathy: fun, communal, and a chance to allow your hands to weave some artisanal magic in your own home.

