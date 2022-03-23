Tell us what you think of Sydney’s live music scene and win a $200 voucher for a night out

Sydney’s nightlife has been doing it tough for quite a few years, but now that lockdowns and lockouts are a thing of the past, the city’s after-dark scene is ready for a renaissance. However, late-night culture cannot thrive without one crucial ingredient: people. And the experiences of the last two years have had a huge impact on the ways we socialise, explore and play in the city. There may be no going back to the way things were before, so it's time to start thinking about the way things ought to be in the future.

To do just that, in partnership with Time Out, the Night Time Industries Association has been picking the brains of some of the hospitality and tourism industries' top experts to explore what a great night out looks like in 2022. But they also need your help to innovate real change to the ways we engage with the city’s nightlife, particularly the live music scene.

By sharing your thoughts about the kinds of music events you like to attend and the ways you’d like to be able to find gigs, you’ll be entered into our prize draw to win a $200 voucher to use on a great night out. Terms and conditions apply.

Start the survey by following the link.