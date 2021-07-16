Sydney
AGNSW insta meme
Graphics: Time Out/AGNSW

The Art Gallery of NSW is using its collection to make hilarious lockdown memes

And we just can’t get enough

By
Maxim Boon
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, especially if you also happen to have a collection of priceless masterpieces at your disposal. While it's been unable to welcome art lovers IRL, the Art Gallery of NSW has found a distinctly 21st-century way to connect Sydneysiders with its artworks. Via the AGNSW Instagram account, the gallery has been using its treasure trove of paintings, etchings and watercolours to make hilariously spicy lockdown memes, and we’d just like to take a minute to say bravo to the AGNSW social media team for helping us get through this tough time with some 24-carat comedy gold.

We recommend you go follow the AGNSW Instagram profile (you’ll find it here), but if you needed any more convincing, here are a few of our favourite posts.

Need some more inspiring culture in your life? Why not swing by one of these beautiful public artworks in Sydney's parks during your socially distanced outdoor exercise?

