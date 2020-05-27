The Biennale of Sydney is reopening with extended dates

The Biennale of Sydney has announced today that its 2020 edition will be reopening from June 16, with some venues opening even earlier from June 1. The 22nd Biennale, one of Australia’s biggest arts festivals, opened just days before closures were imposed on visitor attractions, including galleries, in March.

In exciting news for art lovers and those eager to explore the exhibitions and installations hosted across multiple venues throughout the city, it has also been announced today that the Biennale will be extended until September 6, after it was initially scheduled to conclude on June 8.

This year’s Biennale, curated by Wiradjuri man Brook Andrew and themed around the Wiradjuri word "Nirin", meaning edge, champions First Nations artists from near and far, showcasing more than 700 artworks from 101 artists and collectives.

Biennale of Sydney’s CEO, Barbara Moore, said in a press release: “Audiences will be able to see Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens’ powerful installation in the vestibule of the Art Gallery of New South Wales. Visitors can immerse themselves in Gamilaroi/Gomeroi Murri Yinah artist Barbara McGrady’s extensive photographic archive at Campbelltown Arts Centre and Tennant Creek Brio’s dynamic series of paintings at Artspace. At the MCA, video works by Aziz Hazara and Erkan Özgen can be experienced as the artists envisaged them, and visitors to Cockatoo Island will have the complete sensory experience of Ibrahim Mahama’s large scale installation in the Turbine Hall. There is so much more to experience, and there is plenty of time to see it all.”

The Biennale will work closely with exhibition partners to ensure all public exhibitions align with the government’s safety protocols and strict physical distancing and social hygiene measures will be in place. Time Out will keep you updated with opening dates and information about major galleries and exhibitions as this information becomes available.

