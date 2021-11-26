Sydney
Lightning over Palm Beach peninsular
Photograph: Christoph von Gellhorn

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Greater Sydney

Heavy rains, thunderstorms and damaging winds are on the way

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
It’s not news that the weather is terrible right now, but people across the Greater Sydney region are being urged to brace for especially severe weather over the next 24 hours. There are currently 23 separate warnings in place across the state, with heavy thunderstorms forecast just north of Sydney on the Central Coast, as far north as Newcastle and as far south as the Northern Beaches. 

The worst of the stormy skies should miss Metropolitan Sydney, but there are still damaging winds and heavy rainfall predicted for neighbouring regions, including the Hunter, Blue Mountains, and Hawkesbury areas. The BoM is warning against driving due to the risk of flash flooding. A powerful La Niña event in the pacific has been formally confirmed by the BoM, which has so far soaked huge swathes of Australia's East Coast, making this one of the wettest Novembers on record.

So why is the weather so bad right now? We took a deep dive into the once-a-decade weather event that looks likely to wash out the summer.

