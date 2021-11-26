The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Greater Sydney

It’s not news that the weather is terrible right now, but people across the Greater Sydney region are being urged to brace for especially severe weather over the next 24 hours. There are currently 23 separate warnings in place across the state, with heavy thunderstorms forecast just north of Sydney on the Central Coast, as far north as Newcastle and as far south as the Northern Beaches.

🌩️ Severe Thunderstorm Warning ⚠️for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for Greater #Newcastle, #Hunter, #CentralCoast, #BlueMountains, #Hawkesbury. #Flashflooding is a risk. Make sure you drive to conditions and monitor warnings and radar: https://t.co/Ss766eSCrL pic.twitter.com/hnGYAQq2oa — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) November 25, 2021

The worst of the stormy skies should miss Metropolitan Sydney, but there are still damaging winds and heavy rainfall predicted for neighbouring regions, including the Hunter, Blue Mountains, and Hawkesbury areas. The BoM is warning against driving due to the risk of flash flooding. A powerful La Niña event in the pacific has been formally confirmed by the BoM, which has so far soaked huge swathes of Australia's East Coast, making this one of the wettest Novembers on record.

