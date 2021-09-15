Sydney
Man wearing mask smiling
Photograph: Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash

The curfew in the 12 LGAs of concern has been lifted

Cases have begun to stabilise in the West and Southwest of Sydney

Written by
Maxim Boon
From September 15, people living in Western and Southwestern Sydney will be allowed out any time of day or night.

As more than 80 per cent of the community transmission cases diagnosed during the Delta outbreak have been located in the 12 LGAs of concern, people living in these areas have been subject to the harshest lockdown rules ever implemented in NSW.

However, as vaccine uptake has been some of the highest in the country in these areas and cases have begun stabilising, some of those lockdown rules are now being relaxed. Last week, the one-hour limit on outdoor exercise was lifted, and on September 15, the premier announced the lifting of the curfew. People in the LGAs of concern were previously required to remain at home between 9pm and 5am.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian said that the decision to lift the curfew was in acknowledgment of the state reaching a key vaccination milestone. Some 80 per cent of eligible adults have now received at least one dose of a vaccine in NSW. 

Berejiklian said that in some areas of the LGAs of concern, the level of first-dose vaccination was as high as 90 per cent of eligible adults, adding that she was in daily consultation with the state’s health experts to discuss if any of the lockdown measures in place in those Western and Southwestern LGAs could be eased.

Stay up to date with the latest developments in NSW lockdown. Bookmark the Time Out Sydney news hub.

