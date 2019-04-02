The first tickets to 2019 New Year’s Eve are on sale. WTF, Sydney!?

You may have woken up this morning buttering your hot cross bun and thinking about your Easter long weekend plans, but the folks at the Sydney Opera House have another season in mind: New Year's Eve. Yep, they’re chucking the choccy eggs, bypassing Vivid, scrapping spring, cancelling Christmas and jumping right into NYE on the harbour.

The Opera House just announced that tickets to their 2019 New Year’s Eve party have gone on sale. Today. April 2nd.

We can barely remember to wear a jacket on these slightly crisp autumn mornings, so we’re in no way ready to plan a full gestation period ahead on the calendar. And while we often see ANZAC biscuits on shelves just as the trees and tinsel go into storage, this is some next level strategic party planning.

If you're drawn, moth-like, to the NYE fireworks on Sydney Harbour, you could get ahead of the curve and book in for the very fancy experience under the big white sails. Party package tickets are going for between $349 and $1,422 (we reiterate: fancy), which will score you either a harbourside dinner or entry to the midnight party, or both plus a theatre show at the Opera House. You can also book separate tickets just to the performance of Puccini's La Bohème and a special NYE Opera Gala.

If you want to focus on what’s right in front of you, check out all the great things to do in April.