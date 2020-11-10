SydneyChange city
Four women sitting at table
Photograph: Supplied/Golden Sheaf

The Golden Sheaf is doing bottomless gin cocktail lunches all summer long

Move over, mimosas

By
Divya Venkataraman
We've all had our fill of the watered-down bevvies often included in bottomless drink packages – a blessing in disguise when it's only 11am, really – but if you're ready for some real drinks with your next weekend feast, look no further than the Golden Sheaf's new gin cocktail lunch bonanza

Kicking off from Saturday, November 14, choose from one of three cocktails to go with your bottomless lunch: the Tangerine Spritz (gin, vermouth, tangerine, topped with prosecco), the Spring Collins (gin, elderflower liqueur, and lemon) or the Classic Bombay (gin, lemon and Chambord). All except for the Classic are made with Bombay Sapphire's new Berry Bramble gin, a summery, fruity twist on the OG.

As for what you'll be eating? Platters of olives and bread as well as your choice of two starters will find their way onto your table. Pick from a meat and pickle plate; burrata and blood orange marmalade on toast; crisp salt and pepper squid or the fresh, zingy sweet corn, spinach and zucchini fritters. That's the end of the group decision making though, because each person gets to choose their own main: select from spring vegetables, seared salmon, or a hefty sirloin steak. You've got until the end of summer to book in, but with only two sessions every Saturday, you might want to get in quick

Book in at the Golden Sheaf on Saturdays from November 14 to January 31, 2021 at noon-2pm or 3-5pm. 

