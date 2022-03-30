Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Brett Robinson Point Group
Photograph: Supplied/The Point Group

The hospo group behind CBD mega-venue Shell House is opening a Greek taverna in Bondi

The new venue will be taking over the ground floor of the Pacific Building on Campbell Parade, Bondi

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

The recently refurbished Shell House mega-venue in the CBD has taken nearly all of its aesthetic cues from its Art Deco style home, but for the latest venture of Brett Robinson's Point Group, a very different vibe will be coming to the fore.

Topikós Dining Room & Bar, which will open in mid-April on the ground floor of the stylish Pacific Building on Campbell Parade in Bondi, will be a sleek and modern Greek taverna that will make the most of the 60-seat street-side terrace just a stone’s throw from Sydney’s most famous sands. 

Formerly of legendary fine diner Aria, Point Group culinary director Joel Bickford will work with Topikós’ new head chef Charles Woodward (ex-Pilu at Freshwater) to create a menu that celebrates the flavours of the Med while heroing local produce. Expect a riot of meze, pillowy pita and fresh seafood cooked over the smokey heat of a charcoal grill.

As well as a sit-down dining offering, there will also be a more casual bar menu serving share platters and gyros. And the drinking promises to be as good as the dining, with a wine list compiled by top sommelier Alex Kirkwood and a cocktail menu by Josh Reynolds, who both hail from Point Group’s up-market Surry Hills boozer the Dolphin.

Topikós Dining Room & Bar opens on April 14, at 180 Campbell Parade, Bondi.

Want a glimpse of what you can expect when Topikós opens? Check out Shell House's Art Deco dream, Sky Bar.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.