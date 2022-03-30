The hospo group behind CBD mega-venue Shell House is opening a Greek taverna in Bondi

The new venue will be taking over the ground floor of the Pacific Building on Campbell Parade, Bondi

The recently refurbished Shell House mega-venue in the CBD has taken nearly all of its aesthetic cues from its Art Deco style home, but for the latest venture of Brett Robinson's Point Group, a very different vibe will be coming to the fore.

Topikós Dining Room & Bar, which will open in mid-April on the ground floor of the stylish Pacific Building on Campbell Parade in Bondi, will be a sleek and modern Greek taverna that will make the most of the 60-seat street-side terrace just a stone’s throw from Sydney’s most famous sands.

Formerly of legendary fine diner Aria, Point Group culinary director Joel Bickford will work with Topikós’ new head chef Charles Woodward (ex-Pilu at Freshwater) to create a menu that celebrates the flavours of the Med while heroing local produce. Expect a riot of meze, pillowy pita and fresh seafood cooked over the smokey heat of a charcoal grill.

As well as a sit-down dining offering, there will also be a more casual bar menu serving share platters and gyros. And the drinking promises to be as good as the dining, with a wine list compiled by top sommelier Alex Kirkwood and a cocktail menu by Josh Reynolds, who both hail from Point Group’s up-market Surry Hills boozer the Dolphin.

Topikós Dining Room & Bar opens on April 14, at 180 Campbell Parade, Bondi.

