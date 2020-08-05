The Natural Confectionary Co has released a new range of gelatine-free vegan lollies

Australian lolly manufacturer, the Natural Confectionary Company – yes, of "Don't chop the dinosaur, daddy" fame – has launched a new gelatine-free range, perfect for veggos and vegans with a sweet tooth.

While the lollies have always been preservative-free and free of artificial colours and flavours (did you read that in the voice from the ad?), this is the company's first venture into an animal-product free version of its sweet treats. The move comes in response to calls for the company to allow more Australians – 500,000 of whom identify as vegan – to enjoy the brand's lollies.

The all-new vegan lollies will come in five fruity flavours, including crisp apple, wild blackcurrant, luscious peach, tropical pineapple and ripe raspberry. Grab yours in Coles and independent retailers from mid-August, and Woolworths from mid-September. They're set to retail at $4 for a 200g pack.

