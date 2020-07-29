The original 'Star Wars' returns to the big screen for one week

Back in 1977, cinema audiences lost their minds as first an impressively big space ship zoomed into view, only to be followed by a vastly bigger Imperial Star Destroyer in hot pursuit.



You can relive that more innocent time – long, long ago, before sequels, prequels and global shutdowns – with the Hayden Orpheum's one-week season of George Lucas's original Star Wars, retrospectively titled Star Wars: Episode 4 – A New Hope.

Feel the pull of primal storytelling as farmboy Luke Skywalker embarks on a quest to rescue Princess Leia, mentored by ageing Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi and aided by roguish smuggler Han Solo, gentle giant Chewbacca and comical droid sidekicks C-3PO and R2D2.

If this is the big-screen nostalgia hit you've been craving then bookings are now open for the season, which runs August 13-19 with nightly screenings as well as weekend matinees.

As C-3PO once complained, it sometimes seems like we've been made to suffer: so stay on target, get tickets and surrender to he power of the Force one more time. Extra points if you show up in a transmission-safe Tusken Raider mask.

Share the story