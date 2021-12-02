The rain is causing an explosion of spiders, mosquitos, ticks and mould on the East Coast

If you thought the rain was the worst thing ​​La Niña could do to our summer, think again. The hot, moist conditions that look set to persist throughout the (not so) sunny season have led to an explosion in mosquito, termite and tick populations, while other critters, such as mice and spiders, who would normally keep to themselves in burrows during the summer, are seeking shelter from their flooded hideaways inside houses.

The high levels of rain have also allowed vegetation to thrive, causing an increase in the insects that rely on plants for food and shelter. This in itself isn’t too problematic for us humans, especially those of us who live in cities, but the increase in certain bugs is causing a notable increase in predatory insect populations, especially wasps and certain spider species.

Mould, an issue that is pretty common in Sydney and Melbourne but primarily in the winter, is also enjoying the sweaty, swampy climate at the moment, with an estimated 20 per cent increase in mould issues reported to landlords and contractors than would normally be seen at this time of year. Keep an eye out for patches if your house is prone to mould, especially in wardrobes and cupboards, where close and humid conditions can concentrate in cramped spaces.

If you live on Australia's East Coast, invest in some mozzie repellant, stock up on raid, shake out your shoes before you put them on and definitely look under the toilet seat before you take the throne, because nature isn’t respecting boundaries right now!

But wait, why is there so much rain right now? We took a look at the once-in-a-decade weather event that is causing our soggy summer.