The Ritz will screen every James Bond film in the lead-up to No Time to Die

Randwick’s beloved cinemas exercise their licence to thrill by returning all 24 official 007 movies to the big screen from August

The 25th official Eon James Bond movie, No Time to Die, had its April release postponed due to Covid and will now release on November 12. To ramp up the anticipation, the Randwick Ritz has announced it’s going to screen every one of its predecessors, from 1962’s Dr No starring Sean Connery right up to Daniel Craig in 2015’s Spectre.

Whether you’re a Bond tragic keen to experience the series on the big screen, or a Bond newbie about to discover how brilliant, cheesy, exciting, clichéd, romantic and misogynistic the series has been over the last 58 years, then the Ritz's Bondathon is your chance to don a tuxedo or evening gown and order a Vodka Martini from the bar to take in with you – shaken or stirred, we're not judging.

Screenings take place every Sunday and Wednesday from August 19 at "double-O" 7pm, and tickets are on sale now.

For what it’s worth, our critics’ picks are From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), You Only Live Twice (1967), On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), The Spy Who Loved Me (1976), The Living Daylights (1987), GoldenEye (1995), Casino Royale (2006) and Skyfall (2012).







