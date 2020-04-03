The Sydney farmers markets serving healthy produce under isolation

With rules about leaving the house down to an ‘only when necessary’ basis under physical distancing, there’s been a lot of confusion circulating around markets.

So, are produce markets open? That comes down to a state-by-state and market-by-market basis. Farmers markets have been deemed an essential food supply service by the federal government, distinct from other public events and gatherings. The Australian Farmers’ Markets Association put out a press release on March 30 outlining stricter health measures and a “shop and go” approach.

However, with the changes to operational procedures, many markets in Sydney are on a temporary hiatus. We’ve wrapped up the Sydney food markets which are currently operating, and the options they have for you to get your fridge filled with a wholesome produce for isolation.

Bondi Farmers’ Markets: This market is still open on Saturdays from 9am-1pm. They have pre-packed produce boxes for an extra speedy trip.

Cambridge Markets EQ: The physical markets are closed until further notice, the last physical market was held on Wednesday, April 1. But moving forward, they’re delivering produce boxes to the local area with fruit and veggies, bread, eggs, meat, quiches, and some pantry goods and small goods. Email info@cambridgemarkets.com.au for a price list and how to order.

Carriageworks Farmers’ Markets: While this market is closed until further notice, they’ve set up an online ordering directory for their sought after stallholders.

Manly Markets: This neighbourhood market has curated a neat virtual marketplace on their website showcasing all their stallholders.

Sydney Fish Market: This working fish port and marketplace in Pyrmont is currently still open for food shopping. Strict public health and safety measures are being implemented, and opening times for individual retailers may vary. See the website for up to date information.

The above information was correct at the time of publication. Check in with individual markets for up-to-date operations under Covid-19.