The Sydney Opera House has just announced a bunch of live events

The curtain will lift on real-life shows in just two weeks

Following the recent announcement that the Sydney Opera House is set to reopen for the first time since it was forced to close its doors in March, it has today dropped a program of live events that will start in just two weeks. It all kicks off on October 29, a few days earlier than the promised re-launch in November.

The program includes Antidote festival, which returns for the fourth year running on Sunday, November 29. Speakers from Australia and around the world will discuss big challenges, along with possible solutions, as they reflect on 2020 and look to the future, with guests including Man Booker-shortlisted author of Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid, Dutch historian Rutger Bregman, deputy lord mayor of Sydney Jess Scully, advocate for Indigenous-led design Jefa Greenaway, and climate change social researcher Rebecca Huntley.

For the first time, the Opera House’s two-hatted restaurant, Bennelong, will host a dining and performance experience. Fine dining meets classical music, with musicians from the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Australian Chamber Orchestra playing alongside a curated menu. The limited experience, called Bennelong Ensembles, will be open from October 29 to December 20.

Sydney Theatre Company will be welcomed back to the Drama Theatre with a season of Rules For Living from November 2 to December 19, a play that centres around a dysfunctional family Christmas lunch.

Opera House Tours will also be getting a glow-up and resuming from November 5 for a new and improved experience underneath the sails, featuring a new purpose-built venue with state-of-the-art technology.

While the Opera House’s From Our House to Yours program has been delivering culture from the capital digitally, you just can’t beat sitting down in a wood-panelled concert hall for a live performance under those sky-high sails. Check out the new program and experiences here.

In the meantime, play this online escape room to see if you can crack the code and escape the Opera House.

Share the story