The Sydney Opera House is offering tons of free online performances

While we’re all stuck in, the nation’s most famous house is throwing their doors wide open, in spirit, at least, with a little help from Missy Higgins.

The Sydney Opera House will launch an inspiring digital arts season dubbed From our House to Yours. it will include livestreamed performances, podcasts, behind-the-scenes footage and long-form reads to feed your imagination while we wait this out. Even better, it’s totally free.

From Our House to Yours kicks off with Higgins' uncut performance live from the Opera House forecourt, recorded on Valentine's Day last year.

Opera House CEO Louise Herron says it was a gift Sydney's most famous landmark had to give. "While we cannot welcome audiences to live performances in our venues, we are committed to offering the best in arts, culture and entertainment, as we have since opening in 1973. The difference is that, while the doors are closed, we will be doing it online.”

Although it launches on April Fool’s Day at 6pm, this is no joke. The timings and content will vary, with the schedule announced each Tuesday for the week from Wednesday.

This week also includes an All About Women 2020 talk with writer and artist Chanel Miller, highlights of First Nations dance competition Dance Rites 2019, and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra performing Beethoven’s Ninth. There’s also a writers’ room chinwag with Rosehaven’s Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor, Please Like Me’s Josh Thomas, and Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon.

You can grab a taster today by watching Opera House’s livestreamed Piano Day 2020 event. Andrea Lam, Margaret Leng Tan and Simon Tedeschi performed from the comfort of their own homes for the worldwide celebration. The digital gig is accompanied by unreleased recordings of Jon Hopkins and Joep Beving, plus interviews with composer and Piano Day founder Nils Frahm and Opera House piano tuner Terry Harper.

Sydney Opera House director of programming Fiona Winning says, “Now, more than ever, people need to be inspired and to feel connected.”

Watch the From our House to Yours teaser here and check the schedule here.

Need more performing arts? Check out these free digital performances from some of our favourite theatre makers.