Render of glass-walled bar
Photograph: Supplied/Maybe Sammy

The team behind Maybe Sammy is set to open a swish new hotel bar next year

It'll have all the suave swagger of the Rocks haunt, but with some fresh tricks, too

By
Divya Venkataraman
First came Maybe Frank, then Maybe Sammy, and now the 'Rat Pack' trilogy is set to be capped off with a swanky new hotel bar addition to the venues under the belt of Vince Lombardo, Stef Catino and Andrea Gualdi. Steel yourselves for Deans on 22, which opens early next year.

The bar is named for Dean Martin, the rogue and quintessential '"King of Cool", and we have a feeling this new outfit will live up to its name – especially if the team's previous venues are anything to go off. Maybe Sammy scooped up an accolade for its hospitality at the World's 50 Best Bars awards this year, which recognises the best level of service barflies can experience globally. The bar also landed just shy of the top 10 best bars in the world overall, with an 11th place ranking.

While the planning is in its early stages, Deans on 22 is planned to be set sky-high on top of the new hotel on the corner of George and Hunter streets in the city's CBD, also set to open in early 2021. We'll give you more details as we get them.

In the meantime, book in for mini Martinis at Maybe Sammy or all-you-can-eat pizza at Maybe Frank

