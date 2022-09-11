The Time Out Food & Drink Awards are here

The best bars and restaurants in Sydney have been nominated in our awards – and you could be a winner too

It goes without saying that the past few years have been an unprecedented period of upheaval for the hospitality sector. But with many of the challenges of the pandemic now in the rearview mirror, there has been a glorious resurgence for our restaurants, bars, pubs and cafés, with a boom in new venues and hospo precincts across the city – and that most certainly deserves to be celebrated.

While for the last two years we have paused our Food Awards and Bar Awards – enjoyed and respected by industry and readers since 2009 – we are delighted to announce that both are returning in one supersized event: the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2022!

Sixty bars and restaurants in Sydney and NSW have been nominated by our critics across seven categories – Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Best Casual Dining Restaurant, Best Cheap Eat, Best Regional Restaurant, Best Cocktail Bar, Best Wine Bar and Best Casual Drinking Venue.

The winners will be announced on Friday October 14, when we’ll also be announcing our mystery awards for Restaurant of the Year and Bar of the Year.

But that’s not all! The Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2022 also include four People’s Choice categories – Favourite Restaurant, Favourite Bar, Favourite Pub and Favourite Café. We’re inviting Time Out readers to tell us their top picks, and not only will the top places they love will win a Time Out award – everyone who votes will go into the draw to win an Ultimate Sydney Drink & Dining Pass.

What’s that you ask? It’s $200 to spend at every venue that wins a Time Out Food & Drink Award 2022. Plus, you’ll also win two tickets to our exclusive Winner Dinner event and rub shoulders with some of Sydney’s top chefs, restaurateurs, bartenders and more. That’s at least $2,000 of drinking and dining out in Sydney!

People’s Choice voting ends on Monday October 10, so what are you waiting for? Vote now.

The Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2022 are presented in partnership with Tyro.

Who is nominated? Find out everything here.

