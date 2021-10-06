After a spectacular premiere season in Melbourne, The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy is finally arriving in Sydney this summer.

The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy lands in Sydney to play at the State Theatre from January 5, 2022, following its 2021 Australian premiere in Melbourne. Based on the Adam Sandler-starring film of the same name, the musical is a love letter to the 1980s, with big hair, ruffles and plenty of neon lighting. For those who need a refresher, the plot revolves around wedding singer Robbie Hart (played by the "particularly outstanding" Christian Charisiou), who is left at the altar of his own wedding, only to find himself falling in love with waitress Julia Sullivan (Teagan Wouters, Kinky Boots the Musical). The problem is that Julia is engaged to the philandering, money-hungry Glen Gulia (Stephen Mahy, best known as one of Australia's original Jersey Boys).

Photograph: Supplied / Fuller PR

Producer David Venn emphasised how tough the last 18 months have been for the live performance industry but is excited to get The Wedding Singer back on the stage. "We’ve had to cancel and reschedule performances, make incredibly quick decisions to move cast and crew around the country and think on our feet more times than we can count. After all of this, I feel incredibly fortunate to announce these new season dates and could not be more excited to welcome audiences back to the theatre."

"It’s a testament to our amazing cast and creatives, that we’ve had such a phenomenal response to the show and are able to continue the tour. We can’t wait to provide a night of all-out ‘80s fun to help chase away those lockdown blues."

If you can't wait for the 1980s musical extravaganza, the production is also calling on those in lockdown to perform and post their best '80s outfits and dance moves online for the chance to win opening night tickets, plus drinks with the cast. You'll need to tag @weddingsingerau and #weddingsingerau to go into the running.

Tickets for the Sydney season of The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy go on sale October 28. You can join the waitlist now.

If you love The Wedding Singer, you'll also want to keep an eye out for Six the Musical.