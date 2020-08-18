The whole of the City of Sydney has been declared an outbreak hotspot

NSW Health has issued a warning naming the City of Sydney – comprising the CBD and 32 surrounding suburbs – as an infection hotspot, as more hospitality venues in the area are linked to new cases. The local government area, spanning some 25 square kilometres of the city, is home for more than 240,000 of Sydney’s residents, with many thousands more commuting into the area every day for work.

NSW Health’s recommendations state that anyone living, working, or passing through a hotspot area should wear a mask at all times when in public and consider avoiding hospitality venues is possible.

Over the past two weeks, numerous hospitality venues have been tied to outbreaks, including the Apollo and Thai Rock restaurants, both in Potts Point which are currently linked to more than 50 infections. On Monday, August 17, Cafe Peron in Double Bay and the Den Sushi restaurant in Rose Bay were both implicated in new cases, resulting in hundreds of patrons being ordered to self-isolate for 14 days. Sydney Girls High School in Surry Hills was also forced to close after a student tested positive.

Infectious disease experts recently called on state authorities to shut down hospitality venues for four weeks in order to curb the persistent spread of community transmission in Sydney. However, premier Gladys Berejiklian has instead opted to issue “strong recommendations” urging people to curb their socialising. Health authorities have also warned people aged 20-29 to be especially vigilant in coming forward for testing, as data shows that people in this age range are the most likely to be infected and are likely behind the continued spread of the disease in Sydney.

You can find a full list of the venues currently tied to new cases on the NSW Health website.

