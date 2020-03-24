These top Sydney distilleries are making hand sanitiser with a spicy, botanical twist

While scrums in supermarket aisles over that most valuable of resources, toilet paper, have dominated many headlines, the humble toot roll is not the only sundry panic shoppers have been hoarding. Hand sanitiser is also now in very short supply, but new sources of this much-coveted product are emerging from surprising sources.

Some of Sydney’s top boutique distilleries are using their alcoholic craftsmanship to create sanitiser using the same stills as their drinkable wares, to both help with the ongoing public demand and generate income at a time when small businesses are fighting for survival.

Archie Rose has created a zesty option infused with the same botanicals that flavour its gin. Its first release of the $20 500ml bottle sold out in a matter of hours, but you can sign-up to be notified when the next batch is ready.

Manly Spirits Co is also producing a gin-based sanitiser, bursting with botanical goodness, and they’ll be giving away one free 50ml bottle of it with every purchase of the distillery’s gins, vodkas, whiskeys or liqueurs.

The Surry Hills-based rum masters at Brix Distillers have also developed an alcohol and glycerol-based hand sanitiser. It’s selling it as a handy three-pack for $35 but also giving away a 200ml bottle for free with every purchase. Brix has also released pre-mixed and make-your-own packs to help Sydneysiders glow-up their at-home cocktail game. The Brix mix your own Espresso Martini pack ($42) comes with all the ingredients to make a rum-based variant of the classic evening pick-me-up, whereas its barrel-aged Brix Negroni ($35) comes fully prepared – all you need to do is pour over ice and enjoy.