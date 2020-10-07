This $150 Kobe Wagyu katsu sando is Sydney's most expensive sandwich

Now, we know what you're thinking. How good can a sandwich really be? In the grand scheme of things, it's still bound by a fairly inflexible formula: two slices of bread (or, traitorously, lettuce leaves), slathered with condiments, gently squeezing together the all-important filling (often protein, but we're not here to lecture you on a balanced diet). You'd be right. There are parameters, and sandwiches are often stymied by them.

But the Japanese sando (short for sandoitchi, meaning sandwich in Japanese) has fast gained popularity in Sydney. And now, a Darlinghurst café-by-day and restaurant-by-night, Sandoitchi, is making a particularly exorbitant version. Created by ex-Long Chim chef Bhas, this sandwich puts all the focus on the quality of its filling: in this case, a katsu-style, marbled cut of Kobe beef set between two slices of crustless, Japanese milk bread. Kobe, a particular strain of Wagyu beef, bred in the Japanese prefecture of Hyogo, is so good it's found its way into rap songs. Each sandwich comes to between $100-$200 per sandwich, depending on how much meat is used.

So how do you get your hands on one? Only by sliding into @sandoitchicafe's DMs. You specify the amount of beef you want, and they'll make it exclusively for you.

If you're not willing to drop that much dosh, Sandoitchi also specialises in katsu bowls, salads and otherwise reasonably priced sandwiches that won't break the bank.

