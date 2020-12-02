This 190-year-old North Shore pub will open its doors for breakfast for the first time ever

The 190-year-old Greengate Hotel in Killara, with its five-barred gate painted green and its brick façade, fits the very definition of a neighbourhood institution. That doesn't mean it's not allowed to shake things up from time to time.

It's now officially open for breakfast, and it's got a menu with classic breakfast dishes and some fancy, new-fandangled ones for the modern age, too. You're on the North Shore, so go for the seafood option – there's a king prawn benedict with rocket, avocado, salmon roe, and a "soon-to-be famous" hollandaise sauce spooned on top. If you're one of those lucky people who can have sugar for breakfast (without the impending crash at 11am) then go nuts on the ricotta and buttermilk pancakes, topped with berries, vanilla creme fraiche, and a generous drizzle of maple syrup. Gearing up for a day at the beach? Fuel up with a breakkie burger, stacked high with a beef patty, bacon, a hash brown, a fried egg, rocket and cheese.

Oh, and if you'd rather go at regular pub hours, we'd recommend heading there on a Tuesday for $15 schnittys and a round of trivia.

