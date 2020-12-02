SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
People sitting at table
Photograph: Supplied/Greengate Hotel

This 190-year-old North Shore pub will open its doors for breakfast for the first time ever

It'll be serving up an inventive menu, with King prawn benedict and creme fraiche pancakes

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

The 190-year-old Greengate Hotel in Killara, with its five-barred gate painted green and its brick façade, fits the very definition of a neighbourhood institution. That doesn't mean it's not allowed to shake things up from time to time. 

It's now officially open for breakfast, and it's got a menu with classic breakfast dishes and some fancy, new-fandangled ones for the modern age, too. You're on the North Shore, so go for the seafood option – there's a king prawn benedict with rocket, avocado, salmon roe, and a "soon-to-be famous" hollandaise sauce spooned on top. If you're one of those lucky people who can have sugar for breakfast (without the impending crash at 11am) then go nuts on the ricotta and buttermilk pancakes, topped with berries, vanilla creme fraiche, and a generous drizzle of maple syrup. Gearing up for a day at the beach? Fuel up with a breakkie burger, stacked high with a beef patty, bacon, a hash brown, a fried egg, rocket and cheese. 

Oh, and if you'd rather go at regular pub hours, we'd recommend heading there on a Tuesday for $15 schnittys and a round of trivia. 

Haven't booked that Christmas party yet? Here are the most beautiful private dining rooms in Sydney

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.