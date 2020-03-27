This authentic French patisserie is delivering fresh madeleines and canelés anywhere in Sydney

International travel may be off the cards for the foreseeable future, but with Sydney’s eclectic, multicultural food scene still delivering cuisines from around the world, you can at least send your tastebuds on the occasional globe-trot.

The talented confectioners at one of Sydney’s most authentic French patisseries, Sacrebleu Caneles & Co, are ready to take your tongue on a jaunt to gay Paris. Founded by Adrien Bochel, who trained at some of the finest culinary establishments in France, including the revered Ferrandi School, Sacrebleu specialises in traditional cakes like madeleines and canelés with a contemporary twist. His creations are amped up with unexpected toppings like honey and gingerbread spices, Nutella and hazelnuts, and organic raspberry coulis and fresh fruits.

Sacrebleu’s wares can usually be found at markets all over Sydney, but with the introduction of government restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, their roving stalls have had to be shuttered for the time being. However, you can still get your hands on their delicious, fresh-baked treats by ordering online, with delivery offered anywhere in Sydney.

For a limited time, Sacrebleu is also offering a value pack of four canelés and six madeleines for just $32, so why not give your morning coffee a gourmet glow-up with some Parisian flare?