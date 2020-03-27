This card game that dares you to level up your conversations is the physical distancing companion we need

While the Covid-19 pandemic has us all cooped up in our own homes, keeping up social connection is more important than ever as we are forced to physically distance ourselves from others. But with the newscycle front of mind, stimulating conversations about just about anything else might not come so easily.

Enter, ReFlex the Game. There’s never been a better time to get your hot little hands on a copy of this card game that is designed to engage your critical thinking skills and open up broader conversations. With questions like “What did you learn too late in life?” or “What’s your go to lie to avoid committing to plans you’ve made?” and the spicy “Do you think you are or can be seen as problematic?”

ReFlex the Game is the brainchild of Sydney based slashie Flex Mami, a noted DJ, MTV host, and author. You can catch her encouraging critical thinking and imploring her followers to “facilitate your own nut” and take ownership of their sex lives (and lives at large) on Bobo and Flex, the podcast she co-hosts, and her Instagram page (where she also shares colourful DIY projects, fashion lewks, and a playful makeup approach that has been talked up by Jameela Jamil).

“I made ReFlex to help us connect and build intimacy with each other by asking a series of questions ranging from comical to character affirming. Perfect for a few weeks (or months!) of indoor social distancing," said Flex.

There are two editions of the game, and either could just be the conversation starter you need to facilitate fun and introspective discussions with the housemates or family you’re currently contained with, the mates you’re checking in for a video chat with, or that cutie whom you’re courting from a distance.

The first edition is more family friendly yet still digs deep with topics including love, life, death, politics, religion, purpose and career. The second edition steps things up and challenges you to apply the psychological self development skills you fostered with the first edition, with the added titillation of questions about alcohol, drugs and sex.

Both packs sell for $29.95 and can be purchased online from the Flex Factory Store.