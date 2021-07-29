Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A staff member pours a beer from a brass beer tap
Photograph: Supplied/New Britannia

This Darlo pub is pulling takeaway pints for just $1 (but you'll need to BYO glass)

Head to the New Britannia to score very, very cheap suds

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

It's a deal. It's a steal. It's the sale of the dang century. The folks at Darlinghurst watering hole New Britannia are practically giving away their tap beers, inviting locals in the bubble to bring along basically any vessel to fill with beer for just $1 per 100mls. Yep. One buck. Chump change. One single dollarydoo.

As long as the vessel is clear so the bartenders can see what they're doing and don't give you a beer with too much head, you can fill any container you like with suds for just one gold coin. Milk cartons, water bottles, growlers, whatever you can carry. On the taps there’s a mix of classic and cult brews include Young Henry's Newtowner, VB, Mornington brown ale, Philter XPA, Stockade Brew Co NEIPA, Hawkes Lager, Carlton Draught, Brit’s refreshing ale and Young Henry’s cloudy cider - so run, don't walk and get them before the kegs run out.

There are also big discounts on bottles of wine and cheap pizzas by Angry Tony's to take away. You can find full details and menus at the New Britannia website

If beer isn't your thing, there are plenty of Sydney bars offering bottled cocktails right now.

Share the story

More on Time In

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.