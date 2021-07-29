It's a deal. It's a steal. It's the sale of the dang century. The folks at Darlinghurst watering hole New Britannia are practically giving away their tap beers, inviting locals in the bubble to bring along basically any vessel to fill with beer for just $1 per 100mls. Yep. One buck. Chump change. One single dollarydoo.

As long as the vessel is clear so the bartenders can see what they're doing and don't give you a beer with too much head, you can fill any container you like with suds for just one gold coin. Milk cartons, water bottles, growlers, whatever you can carry. On the taps there’s a mix of classic and cult brews include Young Henry's Newtowner, VB, Mornington brown ale, Philter XPA, Stockade Brew Co NEIPA, Hawkes Lager, Carlton Draught, Brit’s refreshing ale and Young Henry’s cloudy cider - so run, don't walk and get them before the kegs run out.

There are also big discounts on bottles of wine and cheap pizzas by Angry Tony's to take away. You can find full details and menus at the New Britannia website.

If beer isn't your thing, there are plenty of Sydney bars offering bottled cocktails right now.