This grassroots initiative is donating grocery vouchers to struggling Aussie families

There are a lot of Australian families struggling to put food on the table at the moment. With an inundation of people suddenly out of work, they’re facing long waits in overloaded Centrelink queues.

A newly launched initiative called #shopwithyou is helping to lighten the load for struggling Aussies by offering free grocery vouchers. Those who can afford to can donate by visiting the portal, and those who need some assistance can register to receive a digitally distributed $50 voucher for Coles or Woolworths.

The #shopwithyou campaign was launched on April 15 and quickly saw a long list of requests. So far more than $3,150 in grocery vouchers have been distributed across 63 households.

The initiative was started by not-for-profit Sydney based ethical clothing brand Onedot3, which uses its profits to support global water projects. You can follow updates on Onedot3’s Instagram and find more information about how to use your voucher including a detailed tracking spreadsheet on the website.

With the world turned on its head right now, acts of kindness like this are the good news we need.

Want more feel-good community stories? Street pantries in Newtown and Darlinghurst have become beacons of kindness.