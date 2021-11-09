This highly-anticipated rooftop bar in the heart of the city is finally opening its doors

Just in time for the festive season, the Shell House is nearly ready to open its doors. Perched high above the CBD, this brand-new rooftop destination will house three bars and a dining room, including an open-air rooftop bar that opens November 10. Centering around the 400-tonne heritage Shell House Clocktower, Sky Bar is the second of the Shell House venues to open, after Menzies Bar, offering guests a new perspective on the cityscape.

Designed for a fun and relaxed atmosphere, Sky Bar is serving up a delicious menu of drinks and snacks that’ll tantalise your tastebuds at high altitude. With the weather getting warmer, it’d be rude not to get on the Spritz train, right? Sky Bar has a light and bright list of them ready to be knocked back, alongside a line-up of Champers, progressive and classic wines, and more. On the food menu, you’ll find opulent share plates like Oscietra caviar, a spiced snapper collar, and coal-roasted quail.

Following on from Sky Bar’s opening, Shell House will then open up the Clocktower Bar on Wednesday, November 17. Also nestled in the iconic clocktower, this luxe space offers a more intimate experience. Lined in timber joinery that captures the glory of the 1930’s Art Deco period, The Clocktower Bar is all about understanding the heritage of Shell House, all the while exploring the depth of classic cocktails. The room features a soaring clocktower to gaze up at, alongside the fully restored clock mechanisms. So not only can you expect tasty drinks at the Clocktower Bar, but a truly unique destination within Shell House.

For seafood lovers, the Shell House Dining Room & Terrace will be the last of the Shell House venues to open. From Friday, November 26, they’ll be serving up a menu of refined dishes that reflect the Mediterranean way of life, with an Australian twist. A fresh selection of seafood will be available, everything from pipis, lobsters, and mud crabs, to prawns and finfish. With a focus on progressive wines to compliment the food, guests are in for a real treat at the Dining Room & Terrace.

You can make a reservation at the Shell House Rooftop now.

Keen to see what else is on offer at Shell House? Check out our review of Menzies Bar here.