This Italian restaurant is feeding frontline workers around Sydney

The popular Sydney pasta-makers and pizza-slingers at Fratelli Fresh have proven they're deserving of our love for more than just their mean bolognese. Since Sydney's lockdown, the restaurant group has put its kitchen to good use with a 'Feed The Front Line' program, which has been donating meals to healthcare workers across three hospitals in Sydney. This week, the group has decided to expand its reach to nine hospitals across the region, and is donating over 1,000 meals a week.

Since April, the good folk at Fratelli Fresh have been delivering meals to hospitals in the Sydney Local Health District – RPA, Concord and Canterbury hospitals – and now, they've decided to go further afield to encompass the South Western and Western Sydney Local Health Districts, too. With International Nurses Day coming up on Tuesday, May 12, it will mark the fifth week of the 'Feed the Front Line' initiative – and serve as a milestone commemorating over 3,000 meals donated by the Italian restaurant group. Individuals can also donate a meal online.

It's heartening to see hospitality businesses in our city adapt and give back to our community in these trying times – and here's hoping we'll be stopping by Fratelli Fresh for a happy hour Espresso Martini sometime soon. In the meantime, you can shop online at the Fratelli Fresh grocery, or donate a $10 meal online, which will be added to the meals the group is already preparing.

