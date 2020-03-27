Whether you have allergies up the wazoo, you’re an ethical plant-based eater, or dairy just straight up doesn’t agree with your tummy - you might not be having a great time finding food to satisfy and nourish you right now.

Fortunately, Nutie has got your back. This Sydney based business is keeping things delicious and nutritious in the time of Covid-19, delivering lunch, dinner and treat boxes to doorsteps all over the city that are completely vegan and gluten free.

Think brekkie boxes with jars of homemade beans, polenta sausages and cold brew coffees ($55 for two people); lunch and dinner packs with filling salads, the ‘dish of the day’ (the menu changes weekly) and snacks ($32); and boxes of their popular donuts ($36 for six), which are known to delight the taste buds of people will less particular dietary requirements. There’s also basic staples and snacks like jars of kimchi ($7), gluten-free bakehouse bread ($9) and a veggie produce box ($45).

Photograph: Supplied/Nutie

The pay it forward meal pack ($27) is also helping to provide wholesome meals to the jobless, elderly and mobility impaired.

Nutie is delivering to a bunch of suburbs around the city and the Inner West for $5 (minimum order $30). There will also be deliveries heading further afield to the Eastern suburbs, Northern Beaches and even up the coast to Newcastle on certain days. Alternatively, you can still pick up orders for now at their shops in Surry Hills and Balmain; the staff are even happy to drop off orders to your car if you are immune-compromised and hoping to reduce your interpersonal exposure.

You can place your order on a specially developed website (a quarantine project built by an IT developer neighbour of Nutie’s owners), or you can pop them an email (hello@nutie.com.au) before 3pm for next day delivery. You can find their weekly menu on Instagram. Order for the whole week if you like.

We’ll challenge you to find a better way to support the local economy and keep your body happy.