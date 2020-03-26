Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right This Marrickville ceramics studio will deliver at-home pottery kits to your door
News / City Life

This Marrickville ceramics studio will deliver at-home pottery kits to your door

By Maxim Boon Posted: Thursday March 26 2020, 3:17pm

Clay Sydney at-home class
Photograph: Supplied

With the need for physical distancing and strict restrictions on many businesses, much of daily life has gone digital. However, there are some activities that are so innately hands-on, going online just isn’t an option. 

Take, for example Clay Sydney, the Marrickville pottery studio where crafty Sydneysiders can hone their ceramics skills. As a non-essential business, it’s had to close its doors for the time being, but that doesn’t mean its kilns aren’t still fired up. To ensure those with a passion for pottery can continue to express their creativity during the Covid-19 crisis, Clay Sydney will be offering all the materials, tools and tutorial support to take one of its popular classes from the comfort of your own home.

Once your clay and sculpting implements have been dropped off, you can tune in to either a live-streamed class or, if you prefer to get crafty on your own schedule, a recorded instructional video. Once you’ve created your masterpiece, simply drop it off at Clay Sydney, where it will be glazed and fired to perfection, all without the need for any direct interaction between people.

There are packages for adult classes ($55) and kids' classes ($40), which are suitable for all levels of experience. Head to the Clay Sydney website for details on how to order yours.

Check out these other fun activities you can do from home right now.

Advertising
Advertising