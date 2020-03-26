This Marrickville ceramics studio will deliver at-home pottery kits to your door

With the need for physical distancing and strict restrictions on many businesses, much of daily life has gone digital. However, there are some activities that are so innately hands-on, going online just isn’t an option.

Take, for example Clay Sydney, the Marrickville pottery studio where crafty Sydneysiders can hone their ceramics skills. As a non-essential business, it’s had to close its doors for the time being, but that doesn’t mean its kilns aren’t still fired up. To ensure those with a passion for pottery can continue to express their creativity during the Covid-19 crisis, Clay Sydney will be offering all the materials, tools and tutorial support to take one of its popular classes from the comfort of your own home.

Once your clay and sculpting implements have been dropped off, you can tune in to either a live-streamed class or, if you prefer to get crafty on your own schedule, a recorded instructional video. Once you’ve created your masterpiece, simply drop it off at Clay Sydney, where it will be glazed and fired to perfection, all without the need for any direct interaction between people.

There are packages for adult classes ($55) and kids' classes ($40), which are suitable for all levels of experience. Head to the Clay Sydney website for details on how to order yours.