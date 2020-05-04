This moody Surry Hills cinema is launching an online candy bar and bottle shop

Why do we still love seeing films in cinemas? The immersion of a theatre, the hushed reverence before the film starts, and of course, being able to load up on hot, buttered popcorn and scarfing all of it before the trailers have finished.

Low-lit, indie Surry Hills favourite Golden Age Cinema and Bar is delivering at least part of that experience to your door, with the launch of its new candy bar and bottle shop service, Bottle Rocket. Grab hot peanuts or one of four types of housemade popcorn: you can get it plain and buttered, garnished with rosemary and parmesan, sprinkled with spices, or jumbled in with hot wasabi peas ($7). The cinema also has a range of kitsch candy bar goodies, including Gelato Messina choctops, Pocky sticks and themed lolly bags like the "Calorie Fest" inspired by Clueless and the "Under the Sea" bag as inspired by Wes Anderson's The Life Aquatic.

Oh, and the drinks selection is even better. The bar at Golden Age has established itself as a stand-alone drinking hole, not just a spot for pre-movie aperitif, and its range of at-home cocktails do this reputation justice. Grab a bottle with two serves of White Gold Negroni with Malfy Gin Rosa and Lillet Blanc for $30; or try out the Team Zizzou Highball for $22 with Campari, limoncello and Capi blood orange soda. Otherwise, take your pick of the wine offerings, from rieslings to local pet nats.



Plus, if you order online during the month of May, you're receive three months' access to online movie database, DocPlay, for free. Keep your snacks in stock while you get through all those classics you've been meaning to watch.

Now, find something to go with that popcorn – check out the best films streaming on Stan.

