Timeout

A bottle of Never Never Oyster Shell Gin on a table with several oysters
Photograph: Now and Then Photography/Meaghan Coles

This new South Australian-made gin is distilled using Kangaroo Island oyster shells

It's one of only a handful of similar oyster filtered gins in the world

Written by Jordan Clayden-Lewis
Recently launched Melbourne restaurant, Society, was forced to shut its doors just five days after opening due to the city’s extended lockdowns. Now, teaming up with South Australian distillery, Never Never Distilling Co, the two businesses crafted a new Oyster Shell Gin, a unique spirit inspired by the Australian coastline.

Oyster Shell Gin uses Kangaroo Island oyster shells to pass on a minerality and subtle saline character to the gin. Other coastal botanicals such as saltbush, Tasmanian wakame and native coastal daisy also support the flavour of this delicate drop.

While oyster shell gins aren’t exactly common on the global gin market – there are only a handful available worldwide –they are a growing category, especially here in Australia. Not only is Never Never's Oyster Shell Gin an expression of our sprawling coastline. But it’s also conceived as a contemporary seafood pairing option and is aligned with Society’s focus on delicate and stunning flavours.

When tasting Oyster Shell Gin, the palate presents the savoury minerality of the oyster shell and dried Australian wakame. The mid-palate incorporates salted citrus, pine, and coriander spice. The finish is then long and luxurious, making the gin a winner in dry Martinis, spirit-forward cocktails, and with refreshing speciality tonics.

This collaboration shows that when restaurants and distilleries unite, something special can be served up. Never Never x Society Oyster Shell Gin will be available at Society as they reopen, brought to life when tried alongside the restaurant’s oysters, for a truly indulgent seafood experience.

You can also order a bottle now on the Never Never Distilling Co. website for $75.

  • Jordan Clayden-Lewis

