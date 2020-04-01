This Newtown restaurant is offering free meals on Fridays for hospitality workers

In the midst of tough times, there are always glimmers of hope. Mindful, locally focussed Newtown restaurant Hearth and Soul has re-opened its kitchen to offer free takeaway meals on Fridays to those who have lost their jobs, or suffered hits to their revenues because of the pandemic outbreak.

Hearth and Soul began by creating pop-up seasonal feasts and conscious cooking classes offered from its King Street abode. Its menu items feature locally-sourced produce, pasture-fed meat and sustainably caught seafood. That's the same philosophy owner Rachel Jelley and her team are applying to their free takeaway meals.

With organic produce donations by local growers like Feather & Bone, Pocket City Farms and Bluewren Urban Farm, no effort or artisanal ingredient has been spared. Last Friday, they kicked off with a slow-braised beef with barley and rosemary, with a tomato and basil risotto on the side, topped off with some roasted marrow. The gourmet bar has well and truly been set.

In order to continue funding their goal of nourishing hospitality workers into the future, for as long as their work is disrupted by the pandemic, Jelley is aiming to raise $10,000 via her GoFundMe page. You can register online for a meal – the next one's coming on Friday, April 3.