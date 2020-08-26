This Northern Beaches restaurant is plating up 'carnivore' and 'herbivore' degustations

Northern Beaches eatery Coya isn't painting itself into a corner. The restaurant, which focuses on quality modern Australian dining infused with Middle-Eastern spices, is now offering two degustations to suit your whole party's palate.

While vegetarians and vegans aren't always catered to in mainstream restaurant degustations, this one is squarely suited to them. The 'herbivore' menu ($66) leans into the green and the gluten-free, with six courses including plates of cauliflower veloute, fried eggplant with black tahini, heirloom vegetable tartare and kale coriander chickpea falafel.

The 'carnivore' degustation ($66), on the other hand, lets you experience a range of flavourful combinations like king prawns with sumac, chilli jam and raspberry vinaigrette; barramundi with green harissa and cauliflower puree; and scallops with sweet corn puree and pickled onion. But that's just for now – Ashraf Saleh, Coya's head chef, reinvents the menu every 6-8 weeks to align with what's freshest and in season. Much of the restaurant's produce is sourced from the Narrabeen and North Sydney regions.

Book online at Coya.

Want more? A new bar dedicated to French brandy and giant jaffles just opened in the North.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story