This Paddington restaurant has 8,000 bottles of Patron to pour for a good cause

Paddington restaurant Tequila Mockingbird has been a local Five Ways favourite for years, slinging bar snacks and Latin American plates – as well as, as you'd expect from its name, wittily named cocktails. As a result of the mandated closure of restaurants and bars around NSW, it has pivoted to offer a fully kitted-out takeaway and delivery service – just like many other restaurants around Sydney.

But there's a slight snag. Tequila Mockingbird's owners have got 8,000 (yep, that many zeros) bottles of Patron tequila in the cellar, and they'd like you to help get rid of them by ordering cocktails to sip in tipsy self-isolation. The eponymous Tequila Mockingbird combines elderflower with a kick of jalapeno, while the Atticus Finch is a sweeter aperol and tequila combination – and there are many more to choose from.

Grab a plate for dinner along with your drinks: think Peruvian and Argentinian-inspired dishes like soft shell crab tacos, an espresso grilled rump steak, or, if you're feeding a few, a whole chargrilled chicken with guajillo chilli and tomatillo salsas. The big drawcard? When you order online, they're also offering you the opportunity to donate to their initiative which drops off meals to homeless communities near Woolloomooloo or by Central Station. These donated meals are cooked fresh at the end of their service each night, so you can rest easy knowing that they're of the same quality as the ones you're ordering.

It's not just flavoursome cuisine on offer, though – Tequila Mockingbird is also packaging up butcher boxes, featuring a range of seafood and meats of different cuts to prepare at home, as well as veggie boxes of fresh, locally-sourced produce.