Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Fort Denison
Photograph: Mal Booth

This tiny harbour island is being transformed into a plush new restaurant and bar

Fort Denison has been closed to the public for more than five years but will reopen in late 2022

By
Maxim Boon
Advertising

If you’ve caught the ferry to Taronga, Manly or Watsons Bay, you’ll have cruised past the tiny harbour island of Fort Denison. However, for more than five years, this has been about as close as anyone has been able to get to the heritage-listed site. Now, bold plans to revitalise Fort Denison and return visitors to its shores have been revealed. The 1857-built fortress is set to be transformed into a plush new restaurant and bar, which will be serving its first patrons by late 2022.

Fort Denison – also known as Pinchgut Island or by its Eora name, Mudda’wahnyuh – is a former defence outpost used to guard the inner harbour. In recent years it has also taken a turn as a heritage destination and restaurant, run by the state’s National Parks Service, though it has been closed to the public since 2017.

The Berejiklian government announced on Friday, May 28, that hospitality operator the Point Group had won the tender to run the island's new venues. Plans for the facelift include two dining pavilions – one for a seated service and another for casual dining – with a combined maximum capacity of 400 patrons. The Point Group, which also manages the popular Surry Hills pub the Dolphin, intends on laying on all-day service at its new harbour eateries, operating from 7am until midnight, seven days a week. Parts of the historic former barracks are also due to be restored and will be open to the public to tour, as well as being available for private dining and reception bookings.

A render of the Fort Denison upgradesA render of the Fort Denison upgrades | Photograph: Supplied

The current timber wharf, built in the 1940s, is due to be replaced with a modern ferry terminal that will be able to handle the substantial increase in visitors. Stops at Fort Denison will be added to existing ferry routes to ensure there are regular services to and from the island.

While plenty of careful attention will go into making sure Fort Denison’s upgrades meet the high expectations of Sydney diners, there will also be an emphasis on preserving the heritage character of the site during its redevelopment. The project is being overseen by the former chairman of the Heritage Council of NSW, who will be ensuring all-important heritage features are preserved and updates are executed sensitively. Part of the efforts to acknowledge the island’s history will see the return of the ‘one o’clock gun’, a firing of a cannon every day at 1pm, which was once used to let ship captains anchored in the harbour know the time.

Check out these amazing plans to return Cockatoo Island to its pre-colonial splendour.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.