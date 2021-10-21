This trendy new seafood takeaway in Bondi is giving away free oysters for one day only

Brought to you by the trio of seafood whispers behind Fishbowl, Fish Shop and Side Room, a new takeaway concept venue in Bondi is ready to celebrate its grand opening by shelling out (literally) free oysters. But you’ll have to be quick if you want to slurp down these bargain bivalves, as the giveaway is for one day only, on Friday October 22. This ‘Shucking Good Time’ will start between midday and 3pm for the lunch crowd, and then from 5pm, you’ll be able to wash down your free Appellation oysters with a free Heaps Normal XPA.

FSH MKT (pronounced 'Fish Market' - who needs vowels?) is an exclusively takeaway and distinctly trendy twist on the modern fishmongers, located next door to sister venue Fish Shop on Glenayr Ave. In addition to a range of sustainably caught seafood, which will be available for purchase by the kilo, there will also be a fish-centric takeaway menu featuring a range of burgers including prawn katsu and flathead zinger, and a market selection of grilled fish – expect ocean trout, snapper and barramundi as the catch of the day. There will also be a range of salad sides and gourmet condiments to add a little more flare to your feed.

Since picnics have become the de rigueur social activity of spring 2021, FSH MKT also has a BYOP (aka build your own picnic) station, so hungry park-goers can put together a sublime seafood spread – including cooked prawns, house-made taramasalata, and of course, oysters – to enjoy on their next alfresco hang.

The inspiration behind FSH MKT came after founders Nic Pestalozzi, Nathan Dalah and Casper Ettelson found themselves the victims of their own success. When demand for neighbouring Fish Shop became overwhelming, leading to waitlist times of up to two hours, exacerbated by an equally unmanageable volume of takeaway orders, the three business partners saw an opportunity. They retired takeaway orders from Fish Shop, replacing it with the more nimble offering of FSH MKT, which will operate daily between midday-3pm and 5-9pm Mon-Fri, and midday-9pm Sat-Sun.

FSH MKT opens at midday on Friday October 22, at 87-89 Glenayr Ave, Bondi Beach, 2026.