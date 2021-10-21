Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A plate of shucked oysters sit on a white plate with a ramekin of red vinaigrette and a lemon wedge
Photograph: Supplied/FSH MKT

This trendy new seafood takeaway in Bondi is giving away free oysters for one day only

And from 5pm, you can also grab a free beer too

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

Brought to you by the trio of seafood whispers behind Fishbowl, Fish Shop and Side Room, a new takeaway concept venue in Bondi is ready to celebrate its grand opening by shelling out (literally) free oysters. But you’ll have to be quick if you want to slurp down these bargain bivalves, as the giveaway is for one day only, on Friday October 22. This ‘Shucking Good Time’ will start between midday and 3pm for the lunch crowd, and then from 5pm, you’ll be able to wash down your free Appellation oysters with a free Heaps Normal XPA.

FSH MKT (pronounced 'Fish Market' - who needs vowels?) is an exclusively takeaway and distinctly trendy twist on the modern fishmongers, located next door to sister venue Fish Shop on Glenayr Ave. In addition to a range of sustainably caught seafood, which will be available for purchase by the kilo, there will also be a fish-centric takeaway menu featuring a range of burgers including prawn katsu and flathead zinger, and a market selection of grilled fish – expect ocean trout, snapper and barramundi as the catch of the day. There will also be a range of salad sides and gourmet condiments to add a little more flare to your feed.

Since picnics have become the de rigueur social activity of spring 2021, FSH MKT also has a BYOP (aka build your own picnic) station, so hungry park-goers can put together a sublime seafood spread – including cooked prawns, house-made taramasalata, and of course, oysters – to enjoy on their next alfresco hang. 

The inspiration behind FSH MKT came after founders Nic Pestalozzi, Nathan Dalah and Casper Ettelson found themselves the victims of their own success. When demand for neighbouring Fish Shop became overwhelming, leading to waitlist times of up to two hours, exacerbated by an equally unmanageable volume of takeaway orders, the three business partners saw an opportunity. They retired takeaway orders from Fish Shop, replacing it with the more nimble offering of FSH MKT, which will operate daily between midday-3pm and 5-9pm Mon-Fri, and midday-9pm Sat-Sun.

FSH MKT opens at midday on Friday October 22, at 87-89 Glenayr Ave, Bondi Beach, 2026.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.