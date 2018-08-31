Toto is playing Falls Festival this year

There’s no better way to ring in the new year in Australia than by getting loose at Falls Festival. The music and arts festival is one of the most hotly anticipated events on the festival calendar, and it has been going strong for 26 years.

This year partiers at Falls Festival will be ringing in the new year with none other than 1980s rockers Toto. You’ve belted out ‘Africa’ countless times while drunk, and now you’ll get to see them in the flesh as they take to the stage for Falls 2018.

Also on the line-up is a refreshingly large proportion of women, with 48 per cent of acts in the first line-up announcement featuring women. Powerhouse ladies on the list include Amy Shark, First Aid Kit (in their only Australian show), Mallrat, Jack River, Tkay Maidza and Odette.

See the full list of acts below. More acts are still to be announced.

Anderson Paak. and the Free Nationals

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Vance Joy

Chvrches

Hilltop Hoods

Toto

Interpol

88Rising feat. Rich Brian, Joji ,Niki and August 08

Flight Facilities

Amy Shark

DMA’S ·

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Golden Features

First Aid Kit

Ocean Alley

Hockey Dad

Cashmere Cat

The Vaccines

Cub Sport

Ruel

Jack River

Bishop Briggs

Mallrat

Briggs

Touch Sensitive

Tkay Maidza

Dermot Kennedy

Tired Lion

Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers

Soccer Mommy

Odette

Mahalia

Hatchie

West Thebarton

Sam Fender

Tia Gostelow

Kota

Banks

Triple One

Alice Skye

Heaps Gay DJs and Friends

