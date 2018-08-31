Toto is playing Falls Festival this year

There’s no better way to ring in the new year in Australia than by getting loose at Falls Festival. The music and arts festival is one of the most hotly anticipated events on the festival calendar, and it has been going strong for 26 years.
This year partiers at Falls Festival will be ringing in the new year with none other than 1980s rockers Toto. You’ve belted out ‘Africa’ countless times while drunk, and now you’ll get to see them in the flesh as they take to the stage for Falls 2018.
Also on the line-up is a refreshingly large proportion of women, with 48 per cent of acts in the first line-up announcement featuring women. Powerhouse ladies on the list include Amy Shark, First Aid Kit (in their only Australian show), Mallrat, Jack River, Tkay Maidza and Odette.
See the full list of acts below. More acts are still to be announced.
Anderson Paak. and the Free Nationals
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Vance Joy
Chvrches
Hilltop Hoods
Toto
Interpol
88Rising feat. Rich Brian, Joji ,Niki and August 08
Flight Facilities
Amy Shark
DMA’S ·
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Golden Features
First Aid Kit
Ocean Alley
Hockey Dad
Cashmere Cat
The Vaccines
Cub Sport
Ruel
Jack River
Bishop Briggs
Mallrat
Briggs
Touch Sensitive
Tkay Maidza
Dermot Kennedy
Tired Lion
Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers
Soccer Mommy
Odette
Mahalia
Hatchie
West Thebarton
Sam Fender
Tia Gostelow
Kota
Banks
Triple One
Alice Skye
Heaps Gay DJs and Friends
